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Steven Matz News: Settles for no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 6:37pm

Matz took a no-decision Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Though Matz threw a season-low 74 pitches Wednesday, he was still able to turn in a solid outing overall. The veteran southpaw is putting together an effective transition back to the rotation with the Rays in 2026 so far, having now tossed at least five frames in each of his first four starts. Matz has a quality 3.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over his first 21.1 innings, and he should maintain streaming appeal in his next scheduled start at pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field versus the Reds.

Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays
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