Steven Matz headshot

Steven Matz News: Seven strong innings in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Matz (4-1) notched the win Monday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out two.

Matz did serve up a two-run home run to Daniel Schneemann in the fifth inning, but it was smooth sailing otherwise for the hurler. The 34-year-old southpaw turned in his longest outing of the campaign so far, though the two strikeouts did match a season low. Matz has been serviceable for the Rays during his transition back into a starter, posting a 4.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB over 31.1 frames, and he should hold onto streaming appeal with a home start against the Giants on tap for this weekend.

Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Matz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Matz See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago