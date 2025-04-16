Steven Matz News: Sharp in first start

Matz (1-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Astros, allowing one run on two hits over five innings. He struck out five.

Matz allowed a run on a pair of hits in the first inning before settling in and blanking Houston over his final four frames, setting down the final 15 batters he faced. Matz, who made five appearances out of the bullpen before starting Wednesday's outing, now sports a 2.16 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB through his first 16.2 innings this year. Matz figures to see at least two more starts, with the Cardinals electing to utilize a six-man rotation for the next three weeks.