Steven Matz headshot

Steven Matz News: Tagged for six runs during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Matz (4-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.

Things unraveled quickly for Matz in the opening inning. After issuing a leadoff walk, the left-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Gunnar Henderson before allowing five of the next six batters to reach base, leading to a five-run frame. Matz managed to complete just two more innings afterward, and the six runs allowed marked a season high. After he had held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in six of his previous eight starts, the southpaw now owns a 4.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB across 44.1 innings. Matz is scheduled to face Detroit next.

Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Matz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Matz See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Collette Calls: Where Are the Wins Going?
MLB
Collette Calls: Where Are the Wins Going?
Author Image
Jason Collette
15 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
16 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
21 days ago