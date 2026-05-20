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Steven Matz News: Works in tandem in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Matz didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over four innings in the Rays' 5-3 victory over the Orioles. He struck out five.

Making his first start since May 3 after recovering from a bout of elbow inflammation, Matz was lifted after 67 pitches (41 strikes) and wound up working in a tandem arrangement with Jesse Scholtens, who got the win while tossing four innings of relief. Matz wasn't expected to have any significant workload restrictions, so it's not clear if he'll continue to piggyback with Scholtens, or if Tampa Bay will shift to a six-man rotation. Regardless of his role or when his next outing will happen, Matz's 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB through 41.1 innings on the season will give him some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.

Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays
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