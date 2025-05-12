Steven Okert News: Excellent start to season continues
Okert allowed one hit with no walks and no strikeouts across two scoreless innings Monday against the Royals.
Monday's outing was Okert's 17th of the season and his 15th scoreless appearance. He's backed that up with an excellent 24:3 K:BB across 22 innings. Despite his success, Okert hasn't typically been used in high-leverage spots and has only two holds on the campaign.
