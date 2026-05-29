Steven Okert News: Notches sixth hold
Okert secured his sixth hold Thursday after pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a 5-1 win over Texas. He hit a batter but did not allow any hits or walks.
Okert entered in the seventh inning and recorded the final out of the frame before returning for the eighth, when he induced a popout and plunked a batter before being pulled. It was the 34-year-old's third straight scoreless appearance out of the bullpen. The left-hander holds a 3.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB through 24 innings this campaign.
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