Steven Okert News: Set to open Monday's contest

Okert will operate as the Astros' opening pitcher in Monday's series opener against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Okert will make his first start of the 2026 campaign, helping bridge the gap in Houston's rotation ahead of Peter Lambert's expected start Tuesday. The right-hander has appeared in 17 contests so far this season, posting a 4.20 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 15 innings. The Astros haven't specified whether a pitcher will work in bulk relief behind Okert, but Ryan Weiss is the freshest arm in the bullpen who's capable of covering multiple innings.