Steven Okert News: Set to operate as opener
Okert will operate as the Astros' opening pitcher in Monday's series opener against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Okert will make his first start of the 2026 campaign, helping bridge the gap in Houston's rotation ahead of Peter Lambert's expected start Tuesday. The right-hander has appeared in 16 contests so far this season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 14 innings. It's unclear who will follow Okert out of the bullpen as the team's bulk pitcher against Los Angeles, but Colton Gordon is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land and handle that role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Okert See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?16 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?20 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?34 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes58 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Okert See More