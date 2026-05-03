Steven Okert News: Set to operate as opener

Okert will operate as the Astros' opening pitcher in Monday's series opener against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Okert will make his first start of the 2026 campaign, helping bridge the gap in Houston's rotation ahead of Peter Lambert's expected start Tuesday. The right-hander has appeared in 16 contests so far this season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 14 innings. It's unclear who will follow Okert out of the bullpen as the team's bulk pitcher against Los Angeles, but Colton Gordon is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land and handle that role.