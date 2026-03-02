Steven Wilson headshot

Steven Wilson Injury: Anticipating short absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Wilson said Sunday that his lower back has responded well to an injection, and he hopes to be ready to make his season debut shortly after Opening Day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wilson's back issue cropped up following his second bullpen session of spring training and prompted the Rays to shut him down. The righty reliever is still waiting for the injection to take full effect, but assuming it alleviates the lingering pain in his back, he should initiate a throwing program in the coming days. Once healthy, Wilson is likely to fill a middle-innings role for Tampa Bay, who acquired him in November after he turned in a 3.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 51:22 K:BB over 55.1 innings out of the White Sox bullpen in 2025.

Steven Wilson
Tampa Bay Rays
