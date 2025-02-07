Steven Wilson Injury: Designated for assignment
The White Sox designated Wilson (shoulder) for assignment Friday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Brandon Eisert. Wilson posted a 5.71 ERA and 34:26 K:BB over 34.2 innings with the White Sox in 2024 and missed much of the final two months of the season with back and then shoulder problems. It's not clear what his current health situation is.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now