Steven Wilson headshot

Steven Wilson Injury: Out for Opening Day with back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Wilson is dealing with back issues and will not be ready for Opening Day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wilson missed significant time during the 2024 season with back problems, though it's not clear whether this is a recurrence of those issues. The veteran reliever was acquire via trade this offseason and has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League contest. Consider Wilson out indefinitely.

Steven Wilson
Tampa Bay Rays
