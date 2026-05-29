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Steven Wilson Injury: Targeting bullpens in early June

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Rays hope Wilson (back) will be able to start bullpen sessions June 8, MLB.com reports.

Wilson is only playing catch at this point, but Tampa Bay is optimistic he'll be able to advance his throwing program early next month. The right-hander has been sidelined since the spring due to lumbar disk inflammation as well as an appendectomy. Last regular season, Wilson posted a 3.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 51:22 K:BB over 55.1 innings with the White Sox.

Steven Wilson
Tampa Bay Rays
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