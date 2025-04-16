Steven Wilson News: Added to roster

The White Sox selected Wilson's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Wilson was removed from the 40-man roster back in February, but he's found his way back to the majors after permitting just one run with a 10:1 K:BB over 5.1 frames at Charlotte this season. He will likely operate in middle relief initially, but Wilson could work his way up the hierarchy of a talent-deficient bullpen if he gets off to a nice start.