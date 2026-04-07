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Steven Zobac Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Double-A Northwest Arkansas placed Zobac on the 7-day injured list April 2 with an undisclosed injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

The Royals protected Zobac from the Rule 5 Draft despite the fact knee injuries limited him to 36.1 innings at Double-A in 2025. His above-average fastball and slider should eventually fit in the middle of a big-league bullpen, although he is still being developed as a starter entering his age-25 season.

Steven Zobac
Kansas City Royals
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