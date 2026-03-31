Steward Berroa headshot

Steward Berroa Injury: Cleared for rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Berroa (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Berroa missed all of spring training due to a right shoulder strain, so he's going to need plenty of rehab games in order to get back up to speed. The 26-year-old isn't a given to join the major-league roster once he's deemed ready physically.

Steward Berroa
Milwaukee Brewers
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