Steward Berroa Injury: Cleared for rehab games
Berroa (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
Berroa missed all of spring training due to a right shoulder strain, so he's going to need plenty of rehab games in order to get back up to speed. The 26-year-old isn't a given to join the major-league roster once he's deemed ready physically.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steward Berroa See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions83 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review167 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews174 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer192 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL UpdateMarch 25, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steward Berroa See More