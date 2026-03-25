Steward Berroa headshot

Steward Berroa Injury: Sidelined with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Brewers placed Berroa (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Berroa was held out for the entirety of the Brewers' Cactus League schedule after developing a right shoulder strain early in camp. It's unclear where his rehab currently stands, but his absence is sure to last beyond the minimum 10 days.

Steward Berroa
Milwaukee Brewers
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