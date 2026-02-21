Steward Berroa headshot

Steward Berroa Injury: Tending to sore shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Berroa is dealing with a sore shoulder, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Berroa is battling a sore shoulder to start spring training. The 26-year-old appeared in just two big-league games last season and faces an uphill battle to see MLB action in 2026. Given the time of season, expect the Brewers to be cautious with Berroa.

Steward Berroa
Milwaukee Brewers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steward Berroa
