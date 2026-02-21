Steward Berroa Injury: Tending to sore shoulder

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Berroa is dealing with a sore shoulder, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Berroa is battling a sore shoulder to start spring training. The 26-year-old appeared in just two big-league games last season and faces an uphill battle to see MLB action in 2026. Given the time of season, expect the Brewers to be cautious with Berroa.