Steward Berroa headshot

Steward Berroa News: Summoned to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Phillies recalled Berroa from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Berroa was acquired via trade in early April and now gets an opportunity in the majors after hitting .250/.361/.400 with four home runs and nine stolen bases in 38 games with Lehigh Valley. The switch-hitting Berroa will likely operate mostly as a reserve outfielder, though he could see some starts versus lefties.

Steward Berroa
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steward Berroa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steward Berroa See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
142 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
226 days ago
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
MLB
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
Author Image
Jason Collette
233 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
251 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
March 25, 2025