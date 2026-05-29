Steward Berroa News: Summoned to big leagues
The Phillies recalled Berroa from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Berroa was acquired via trade in early April and now gets an opportunity in the majors after hitting .250/.361/.400 with four home runs and nine stolen bases in 38 games with Lehigh Valley. The switch-hitting Berroa will likely operate mostly as a reserve outfielder, though he could see some starts versus lefties.
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