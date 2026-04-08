Steward Berroa headshot

Steward Berroa News: Traded to Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The Phillies acquired Berroa (shoulder) from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Berroa had been designated for assignment and will now join the Phillies' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old got a late start to this season while battling a right shoulder strain, but he's healthy now and will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he'll give the Phillies some outfield depth.

Steward Berroa
Philadelphia Phillies
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