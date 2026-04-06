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Stiven Martinez Injury: Shelved with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Martinez is sidelined at Single-A Delmarva due to a hamstring injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Martinez has not been placed on the injured list, but he has not played in a game yet this season for the Shorebirds. The 18-year-old outfielder hit .125 with a 48.4 percent strikeout rate in 25 games at Single-A last year, but he has always logged high walk rates while being young for his levels, and there is plus raw power potential as he fills out his 6-foot-4 frame.

Stiven Martinez
Baltimore Orioles
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