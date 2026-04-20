Stiven Martinez headshot

Stiven Martinez News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Martinez (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a double Saturday against Single-A Fredericksburg.

Martinez missed time at the start of the 2026 campaign due to a hamstring injury, but he was cleared to for his season debut April 7. He's slashing .217/.280/.522 with one home run, two RBI and six runs scored over six appearances so far this season.

Stiven Martinez
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stiven Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stiven Martinez See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
11 days ago
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
MLB
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
354 days ago
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
MLB
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
May 9, 2024