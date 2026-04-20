Stiven Martinez News: Returns to action
Martinez (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a double Saturday against Single-A Fredericksburg.
Martinez missed time at the start of the 2026 campaign due to a hamstring injury, but he was cleared to for his season debut April 7. He's slashing .217/.280/.522 with one home run, two RBI and six runs scored over six appearances so far this season.
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