Stone Garrett News: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Nationals designated Garrett for assignment Thursday.

Garrett was the casualty from the 40-man roster with the Nationals needing to clear a spot for reliever Kyle Finnegan, who officially re-signed with the club on a one-year deal. Though he's slashed an impressive .276/.341/.492 (125 wRC+) over 361 plate appearances across parts of three big-league seasons, Garrett missed most of the 2024 campaign while recovering from the left ankle reconstruction surgery he underwent last August. He finished the season healthy, but Garrettt's standing as a 29-year-old, bat-first player who profiles best as a short-side platoon designated hitter made him an expendable piece for Washington.