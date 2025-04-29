Fantasy Baseball
Stone Garrett headshot

Stone Garrett News: Released by Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

The Nationals released Garrett on Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Garrett was dropped from the Nationals' 40-man roster in February and got off to a horrendous start at Triple-A Rochester, slashing .087/.177/.130 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and 5:22 BB:K across 51 plate appearances. The 29-year-old will look for a much needed change of scenery.

Stone Garrett
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
