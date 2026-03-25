Stuart Fairchild News: Bound for Triple-A
Fairchild is expected to open the regular season at Triple-A Columbus, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Fairchild, who was in camp as a non-roster invitee, appears to have lost out on his bid for a roster spot to Angel Martinez, who raked (1.196 OPS) this spring. The 30-year-old Fairchild has an upward mobility clause in his contract; if another team wants to add him to their 26-man or 40-man roster, the Guardians would have to decide whether they would match the proposition for part ways. Fairchild can play all three outfield spots and could be of value to another club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Fairchild See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country29 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target270 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week276 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week297 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Fairchild See More