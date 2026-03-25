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Stuart Fairchild News: Bound for Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 6:19am

Fairchild is expected to open the regular season at Triple-A Columbus, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Fairchild, who was in camp as a non-roster invitee, appears to have lost out on his bid for a roster spot to Angel Martinez, who raked (1.196 OPS) this spring. The 30-year-old Fairchild has an upward mobility clause in his contract; if another team wants to add him to their 26-man or 40-man roster, the Guardians would have to decide whether they would match the proposition for part ways. Fairchild can play all three outfield spots and could be of value to another club.

Stuart Fairchild
Cleveland Guardians
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