Stuart Fairchild headshot

Stuart Fairchild News: Headed to WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Fairchild departed training camp and will compete in the World Baseball Classic for Chinese Tapei, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Fairchild appeared in three games prior to leaving camp and remains in the mix for a spot in the outfield. The outfielder is 2-for-7 with two runs scored in Cactus League competition.

Stuart Fairchild
Cleveland Guardians
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Fairchild
