Stuart Fairchild headshot

Stuart Fairchild News: Joining Cleveland roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Guardians selected Fairchild's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

With Steven Kwan going on the bereavement list, it opened a spot in the outfield for Fairchild, who has been swinging a hot bat at the Triple-A level this season. He's slashing .289/.417/.479 with five homers, 15 RBI, 31 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 26:32 BB:K across 176 trips to the plate. Fairchild figures to see most of his chances against left-handed pitching with Cleveland.

Stuart Fairchild
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Fairchild See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Fairchild See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
94 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
335 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
341 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
362 days ago