Stuart Fairchild News: Joining Cleveland roster
The Guardians selected Fairchild's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
With Steven Kwan going on the bereavement list, it opened a spot in the outfield for Fairchild, who has been swinging a hot bat at the Triple-A level this season. He's slashing .289/.417/.479 with five homers, 15 RBI, 31 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 26:32 BB:K across 176 trips to the plate. Fairchild figures to see most of his chances against left-handed pitching with Cleveland.
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