Stuart Fairchild News: Pushed off 40-man roster

The Reds designated Fairchild for assignment Thursday.

The transaction was fully expected, as the Reds informed Jacob Hurtubise and Blake Dunn on Wednesday that they had won out over Fairchild in the competition for the two available reserve outfield spots on the Opening Day roster. Fairchild didn't have any minor-league options remaining, so the Reds will have to move him off the 40-man roster and risk losing him to waivers.