Stuart Fairchild News: Starting Wednesday

Fairchild is starting in right field and batting seventh against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Fairchild will make his 2025 debut with Atlanta on Wednesday after being acquired from the Reds on Monday. With Ronald Acuna (knee) on the IL and Jurickson Profar suspended for 80 games Monday for violating MLB's performance-enhancing policy, Fairchild should see a fair amount of starts at the outfield corners. Fairchild appeared in 94 regular-season games for Cincinnati in 2024 and slashed .215/.286/.368 with 13 stolen bases, eight home runs and 30 RBI across 233 plate appearances.