Sung-Mun Song Injury: Aggravates oblique
Song was removed from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners with right oblique tightness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Manager Craig Stammen said after Thursday's contest that Song's removal was precautionary, as the Padres didn't want to risk further damage to the 29-year-old's oblique, which he originally injured in January. He may take a break from Cactus League action for a day or two, but his Opening Day availability doesn't seem to be at risk.
