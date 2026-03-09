Sung-Mun Song headshot

Sung-Mun Song Injury: Could open season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Song (oblique) has yet to resume swinging a bat and hasn't been cleared to participate in fielding drills, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres have made it clear that they intend to slow play Song's recovery in an effort to ensure the issue doesn't pop up again later this season. "We've got to play that injury really cautious," stated manager Craig Stammen. "Because he had it, came back, got it again. It's just one of those things -- we can't have that happen the whole year. We've got to nip it in the bud right now." Cassavell points out that Opening Day is only two weeks away, and the fact that Song has only received treatment since aggravating the oblique injury is cause for concern.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sung-Mun Song
