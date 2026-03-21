Sung-Mun Song Injury: Expected to open season on IL

Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Saturday that Song will open the 2026 regular season on the injured list due to a right oblique strain.

Song suffered an oblique injury during batting practice in January and aggravated the issue in March. He's progressed enough in his recovery to hit in a cage and could start seeing live at-bats in the coming days, but it looks like the South Korean slugger will open the season on the Padres' IL, which would free up a roster spot for Ty France to make San Diego's Opening Day roster.