Sung-Mun Song Injury: Going through hitting progression

Padres manager Craig Stammen said Sunday that Song (oblique) has resumed swinging a bat, per 97.3 The Fan.

Stammen mentioned that Song "took some swings...off the tee" Friday and that he would subsequently continue a hitting progression. The manager also indicated that the team hopes to get Song into some games before the end of spring training, though even in that case it's not certain that the South Korean slugger will be ready for Opening Day. Song initially hurt his oblique in January and then aggravated the issue in early March, so San Diego is likely to be cautious in the pacing of his recovery schedule.