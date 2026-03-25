Sung-Mun Song headshot

Sung-Mun Song Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Padres placed Song (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Song continues to rehab from a right oblique injury that he aggravated in March. He'll open the season on the IL and can make his MLB debut as soon as early April, but oblique injuries typically take longer to recover from. Song's spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster was filled by Ty France, the latter of whom's contract was selected by San Diego in a corresponding move.

Sung-Mun Song
San Diego Padres
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