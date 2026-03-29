Sung-Mun Song Injury: Rehabbing in Triple-A

Song (oblique) has gone 3-for-7 with two RBI through two rehab games with Triple-A El Paso.

Song aggravated an oblique issue in early March and opened the season on the 10-day IL. However, the South Korean utility man seems to be doing well given that he's been able to both hit and play the field with El Paso. Song appears to be on track to be activated by mid-April, though he probably won't be an everyday player while with the big-league club.