Sung-Mun Song headshot

Sung-Mun Song News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

The Padres reinstated Song (oblique) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.

Song landed on the injured list at the start of the regular season due to a right oblique strain but has been playing rehab games with El Paso since March 27. He's slashed .276/.364/.310 with 10 RBI and seven runs scored across 16 games during his assignment and will officially remain in the minors now that he's fully healthy.

Sung-Mun Song
San Diego Padres
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