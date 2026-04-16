Sung-Mun Song News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
The Padres reinstated Song (oblique) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.
Song landed on the injured list at the start of the regular season due to a right oblique strain but has been playing rehab games with El Paso since March 27. He's slashed .276/.364/.310 with 10 RBI and seven runs scored across 16 games during his assignment and will officially remain in the minors now that he's fully healthy.
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