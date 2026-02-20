Sung-Mun Song News: Overcomes oblique injury

Song is slated to make his Cactus League debut in the coming days after recovering from an oblique injury he suffered while taking batting practice in January, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Song took his first live batting practice Thursday and said through an interpreter that he's "just waiting for a green light to play in a game." After primarily playing third base in Korea, Song is slated to fill a utility role with the Padres, seeing action at shortstop, second base and left field in addition to third base.