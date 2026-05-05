Sung-Mun Song News: Rejoins big club
The Padres recalled Song from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Song's recall comes as a corresponding move to the Padres placing Jake Cronenworth on the seven-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Since being optioned to Triple-A El Paso on April 27, Song has slashed .292/.346/.458 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base across 26 plate appearances in five games.
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