Sung-Mun Song headshot

Sung-Mun Song News: Rejoins big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 2:56pm

The Padres recalled Song from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Song's recall comes as a corresponding move to the Padres placing Jake Cronenworth on the seven-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Since being optioned to Triple-A El Paso on April 27, Song has slashed .292/.346/.458 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base across 26 plate appearances in five games.

Sung-Mun Song
San Diego Padres
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