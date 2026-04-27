Sung-Mun Song headshot

Sung-Mun Song News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Padres optioned Song to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Song was up as the 27th man during the Mexico City Series against the Diamondbacks. He made his major-league debut as a pinch runner Sunday but did not receive a plate appearance. Song returns to El Paso, where he's slashed .293/.369/.320 in 20 games.

Sung-Mun Song
San Diego Padres
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