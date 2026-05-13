Sung-Mun Song headshot

Sung-Mun Song News: Sitting in second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Song is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

After Jake Cronenworth was diagnosed with a concussion May 5 and placed on the 7-day injured list, Song had started at second base in five of the Friars' ensuing six games, but he'll cede the keystone to Fernando Tatis for the second day in a row. Since recording two hits in his first start, Song has gone 0-for-8 with a 2:4 BB:K, and his lack of production may have closed his window for handling an everyday role while Cronenworth is shelved.

Sung-Mun Song
San Diego Padres
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