Sung-Mun Song News: Sitting in second straight

Song is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

After Jake Cronenworth was diagnosed with a concussion May 5 and placed on the 7-day injured list, Song had started at second base in five of the Friars' ensuing six games, but he'll cede the keystone to Fernando Tatis for the second day in a row. Since recording two hits in his first start, Song has gone 0-for-8 with a 2:4 BB:K, and his lack of production may have closed his window for handling an everyday role while Cronenworth is shelved.