Sung-Mun Song News: Sitting in second straight
Song is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
After Jake Cronenworth was diagnosed with a concussion May 5 and placed on the 7-day injured list, Song had started at second base in five of the Friars' ensuing six games, but he'll cede the keystone to Fernando Tatis for the second day in a row. Since recording two hits in his first start, Song has gone 0-for-8 with a 2:4 BB:K, and his lack of production may have closed his window for handling an everyday role while Cronenworth is shelved.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sung-Mun Song See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sung-Mun Song See More