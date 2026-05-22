Tai Peete Injury: Back on IL at High-A
Peete (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Peoria on Friday.
Peete just returned from a week-long absence Wednesday and lasted only one game before going back on the IL. It's unclear whether this is an aggravation of his previous injury or something new. Peete was acquired from the Mariners over the offseason in the Brendan Donovan trade.
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