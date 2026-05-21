Tai Peete News: Back in action at High-A
Peete (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list at High-A Peoria on Wednesday.
Peete needed just a minimum 7-day absence while nursing an undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old outfielder is sporting a .272/.350/.528 batting line with five home runs, five stolen bases and a 15:44 BB:K over 29 contests with Peoria this season.
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