Taijuan Walker News: Coughs up six runs in loss

Walker (1-1) took the loss Monday against San Francisco, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out five.

The Philadelphia right-hander finally gave up an earned run, as the Giants plated all six runs in a chaotic second inning that was fueled by four hits, a walk and an error. Despite the less-than-stellar outing, Walker still managed to generate a solid 10 whiffs out of his 99 total pitches. His ERA now stands at 2.30 after 15.2 innings, but his rotation spot is precarious as Ranger Suarez (back) is making rehab starts and likely to return soon. Walker should get at least one more turn in the rotation, which currently lines up to be against Miami at home this weekend.