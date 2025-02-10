Taijuan Walker News: Fighting for bullpen spot

Walker is in a battle for the Phillies' final bullpen job this spring, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Walker opened the offseason knowing that he was at best keeping a seat warm for Andrew Painter, who's expected to eventually earn a rotation spot once he's fully built back up from Tommy John surgery. Then the Phillies acquired Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Marlins, bumping Walker to the bullpen. While the two years and $36 million remaining on Walker's contract make a compelling case for the Phillies to find some use for him, his 5.27 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 17.6 percent strikeout rate over the first two years of his deal give the team plenty of reason to cut bait.