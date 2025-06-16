Taijuan Walker News: Filling middle-relief role

Walker threw a clean sixth inning, fanning one during Monday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Since moving to the bullpen for the second time this season, Walker has worked primarily as a middle reliever for the Phillies. The veteran right-hander has tossed a single inning in each of his last five outings, giving up two runs during that span. Through 11 frames (seven appearances) as a reliever this year, Walker owns a strong 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB with a save plus a hold.