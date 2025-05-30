Taijuan Walker News: Labors in loss

Walker (2-4) took the loss against the Brewers on Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over four innings.

Walker allowed two runs in the first inning and was charged with two more after failing to record an out in the fifth. While he did generate 11 whiffs, he threw only 53 of 89 pitches for strikes and was unable to complete five innings for the fourth time in eight starts this season. The 32-year-old owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB across 43.1 innings between starting and relief roles. If he gets another shot in the rotation, it should come on the road against the Blue Jays next week.