Taijuan Walker News: Lands minors deal with Angels
Walker signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Walker was cut by the Phillies in late April after accumulating a 9.13 ERA and 2.07 WHIP through 22.2 innings. He'll now attempt to rebound with the Halos and report to the team's complex in Arizona, presumably to work on his mechanics. If the 33-year-old can rebound nicely in the minors, he could join Los Angeles' rotation at some point.
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