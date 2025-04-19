Taijuan Walker News: Lifted with shoulder stiffness

Walker came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 11-10 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over four innings. He struck out two.

The Phillies gave the veteran right-hander more than enough run support, building a 7-1 lead by the end of the fourth inning, but Walker still got the hook after just 56 pitches (30 strikes) before he could qualify for the win. Per Bailey Digh of Phillies Nation, manager Rob Thomson indicated after the game that Walker's shoulder had stiffened up a bit between innings, prompting his removal as a precaution. Assuming he's good to go for his next turn in the rotation, Walker will take a 2.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings into a road clash with the Cubs next weekend.