Taijuan Walker headshot

Taijuan Walker News: Rough start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Walker (0-1) suffered the loss in Monday's defeat against the Nationals, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and three hits while striking out two in 4.2 innings of work.

Things went wrong almost immediately for Walker in his first start of 2026. He was tagged for four runs in the first inning, two in the second and one in the third, and the Phillies were down 7-0 before nine outs were recorded. The 33-year-old didn't allow seven runs in one start at all last season, so it certainly wasn't the debut that he was hoping for. His next shot at a rebound will likely come at altitude against the Rockies.

Taijuan Walker
Philadelphia Phillies
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