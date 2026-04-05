Taijuan Walker headshot

Taijuan Walker News: Saddled with second loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Walker (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Rockies, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts across five innings.

After surrendering seven runs (six earned) over 4.2 innings in his season debut last Monday against the Nationals, things didn't go much better for Walker on Sunday, as he allowed a pair of home runs in the first inning before Mickey Moniak tagged him for a third homer allowed in the fifth frame. Through two starts, Walker has an ugly 9.31 ERA and 6:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings. Once Zack Wheeler (shoulder) is ready to return, Walker may be the odd man out of the rotation.

Taijuan Walker
Philadelphia Phillies
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